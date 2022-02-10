Ann Brown Raulerson, 88

Ann Brown Raulerson, age 88, of Lakeland, Florida, passed away into eternal rest on February 8, 2022, after a brief illness.

Ann was born on October 2, 1933, in Plant City, FL, to Edward Joseph Brown and Louise Hazen Brown. Ann was the eldest child, and her two siblings were Carol (deceased) and Joe Brown (Donna).

Ann graduated from Turkey Creek High School, Class of 1950. Ann was married to Donald E. Raulerson in March of 1951. She is survived by their three children, Donald E. Raulerson, Jr. (Judy), Marsha Raulerson, and Deborah Raulerson Gackenback (John); grandchildren, Christina Petty, Dr. Berkely McMurray, John Robert Gackenback, and Lance Gackenback (Pauline); and two great-grandchildren, Athena and Dean Gackenback.

Ann’s husband, Donald, was career United States Air Force, and they traveled to and resided in England, Texas, Arizona, Canada, and Georgia, before settling down in Lakeland.

Ann was a retired nurse (LPN). She loved traveling, flowers, and helping others who were in need. She will be missed by all who had the privilege to know and love her, but we know our Dad has received her into his loving arms in Heaven.





There are no services planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.