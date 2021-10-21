Angela Gail Anderson, 58

Angela Gail Anderson was born September 6, 1963 in Bartow, Florida to Odis Lee Anderson and Mary Evelyn Reynolds-Anderson. She was educated and reared in Lakeland, Florida where she served as a Cook at a Mental Health Facility. On September 28, 2021, she died after a brief illness at Lakeland Regional Medical Center, Lakeland, FL. She will be surely missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Odis Anderson and Mary Evelyn Anderson and brother, Odis Larry Anderson.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories; her children, Connie Anderson Adams (Chad Adams) and Samantha Stalvey; three grandchildren, Wyatt Adams, Angelina Adams, and Landon Adams; her siblings, Pamela Caudill(Newnon, GA), Bruce Anderson (Wedowee, AL), and Beverly Smith(Wedowee, AL); her devoted friend & fiance, Michael Meradith.

There are no services planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at Oldham Funeral Home.