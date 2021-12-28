Andrew Logan Painter, 25, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021. Born in Lakeland, Florida, on January 31, 1996, he lived in Lakeland all his life. He was a 2014 graduate of McKeel Academy of Technology. He was a Lead Cultivator with Columbia Care, Inc.

Logan loved to play basketball and played for Lake Gibson High School and McKeel Academy. He loved adventure, especially fishing, tubing, and skydiving. Logan enjoyed spending time with his devoted friends. He was a dog lover and will be missed by his beloved dog, Theo.

He is survived by his parents, Drew and Stephanie Painter and sister, Alexis Painter, of Lakeland; grandparents Robert and Marylin Kirkland, Lakeland; an aunt, Robin (James) Petrokus, Mulberry; uncle, Craig (Liz) Painter, Las Cruces, New Mexico; uncle, Jeffrey Painter (Jerry Gamel), Winter Haven; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Earle and Dolores Painter, Lakeland, and a half-brother, Shawn Ryan.

A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Lakeland on Friday, December 31, at 10 a.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.