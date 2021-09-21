Amy Rose (Kneeland) Maloy, 49

Mrs. Amy Rose (Kneeland) Maloy passed away on September 16, 2021.

She was born in Lakeland, Florida in 1972. Amy attended Lakeland Christian School and graduated from Lake Gibson High School in 1990. Amy married her high school sweetheart, Kevin Maloy, in 1991. She followed him through his military career, eventually settling in St. Mary’s, Georgia for 14 years where he was stationed in the US Navy and started their family, welcoming Hayley and Tyler Maloy. They returned to Lakeland, FL in 2007 and relocated to Auburndale, FL in 2017.

Amy enjoyed crafting, but sewing was her passion. She was a successful small business owner of RoseThreads, which featured toddler clothing and home décor. She loved spending time with her family and volunteering in her children’s school and extra-curricular activities. Amy and Kevin loved adventure and were always planning their next destination.

Amy was a Christian woman who loved unconditionally and motivated others to be the best versions of themselves. She made sure she was available to cry and laugh with you no matter the occasion. Amy was full of life, cared for others and always knew exactly what to say and when to say it. Gathering with friends and family was when you would see Amy’s infectious smile because she loved to cook for an army and never left out any details when planning her parties. Amy was always able to make life more colorful with her bright pink hair and her great sense of style. She was thoughtful, generous and treated strangers as family, for instance when she added her Uber driver on Facebook. Her strength in life allowed her to fight for what she believed and proved how tough she was as she fought for own life until her last breath.

Survivors include her husband, Kevin Maloy; 1 daughter, Hayley Maloy of Tempe, AZ; 1 son, Tyler Maloy of Auburndale, FL; both parents, Richard and Ann Kneeland of Lake Alfred, FL; 2 brothers, Mike Lugiewicz (Jennifer) of Murphy, NC and Richie W. Kneeland (Kimberly) of Auburndale, FL; 1 sister, Kelly Kneeland Jones (David Bleeks) of Richmond, VA; and 2 nieces Dayna Lantz of Waynesboro, VA and Ryley Kneeland of Auburndale, FL; and 1 nephew Liam Bleeks of Houston, TX.

Services will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Bethel Baptist Church located at 3125 West Socrum Loop Road Lakeland, FL 33810. Visitation will be available at 10 a.m. prior to the Memorial Service at 11 a.m.. A graveside ceremony will follow. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.