Amy Lynn Monroe Paul, 32

Amy Lynn, 32, went home to Jesus on Thursday, May 5, 2022 after a long battle with cancer.

Amy Lynn was born in Bartow on June 15, 1989. She was a resident of Lakeland her whole life. A true country girl, she loved God, her family, the woods and enjoyed everything outdoors, such as hunting, fishing, and running the dogs.

Amy is survived by both parents Frank and Sheri Monroe and husband Jake; brother Austin (Madison) Monroe; niece Kymber Willow; maternal grandmother Betty Whitehead; and paternal grandparents Carol and Barry Monroe. Amy Lynn was preceded in death by her papa Bobby R. Whitehead.

Visitation will be Thursday May 12th, from 9 to 10 a.m., with service to follow at 10 a.m. at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel. Interment to follow at Griffin Cemetery.

"I'll take my Sunrise in the Woods, my Sunsets Over the Water."





