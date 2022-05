After Amazon driver Asani Anderson delivered a package to a Kathleen home, he stopped to write a message on the sidewalk in chalk: “Amazon is praying for Aubrey. Luv you.” The message was for 8-year-old cancer patient Aubrey Hutson, and it touched her mom’s heart. She posted doorbell camera video of Anderson writing the message to TikTok, and it went viral, getting 300,000 views in just a few hours, Fox 13 News reports.