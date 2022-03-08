Alfreda Ann Murray, 67

Alfreda Ann Murray, age 67, of Lakeland, Florida, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on February 27, 2022.

Alfreda was born in Lakeland, Fla, on May 20, 1954. The daughter of the late Clifford and Annie Owens. She is survived by her sons Timothy (Kiet) Murray, Anthony (Lasheena) Murray, daughter Brittany, and 13 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren. Alfreda loved spending time watching movies and eating with family and friends. She worked for Pepperidge Farm for twenty-plus years. Alfreda will remain in our hearts and be dearly missed.

We ask that you join us to celebrate Alfreda’s life at the wake on Friday, March 11, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Gentry Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. and Services will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, at the 6th Street Church of Christ in Lakeland, FL., 320 W. Sixth Street, Lakeland. Interment will follow at Serenity Gardens.

Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.