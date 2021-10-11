Alexander “Alex” David Merriam, 49

Alexander David Merriam, “Alex”, was born on March 21, 1972, in Lakeland, Florida. He passed away on October 1, 2021 at the age of 49.

He was raised and lived in Lakeland his entire life. He earned a BS in Communications and Broadcasting from Southeastern University, Lakeland, Fl. Alex was filled with curiosity and a keen sense of adventure. As a teenager, he loved to surf and spent many Summer days in Cocoa Beach, enjoying his passion. He grew into a hard-working, loving husband and family man. He was dedicated to his wife of 12 years, Jazmin; his parents, David (deceased) and Jean (stepmother); and Barbara (mother) and Rick (stepfather); his sister Lisa; and his niece, Carley, and nephew, Connor.

Musically artistic, he played guitar, composed and recorded several songs. His drawings and sketches captured a depth of feeling beyond his years. His relationship with his Creator was marked by the compassion he felt for those less fortunate. Indicative was his recent befriending and mentoring of a fatherless youngster. Alex always wanted the world to be a better place, and his quality will be woefully missed.

There are no services planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.