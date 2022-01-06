Albert Leslie Browne, Jr., 94, of Lakeland, Florida, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021. His final days were spent surrounded by his family at his beloved home.

Al was born on March 6, 1927, in Homestead, FL to Albert L. Browne, Sr. and Gretchen Browne. His family lived in Avon Park during his childhood, and later moved to Lakeland, where he attended Lakeland High School. He then enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served his country in the North Atlantic during World War II. After his discharge from the service, Al returned home to Lakeland. He and his wife, Frances, were married there in 1949.

Al retired from Walt Disney World and after retirement, he and Frances divided their time between Lakeland and their home in Maggie Valley, NC. Al enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing. Al was also a member of First Presbyterian Church in Lakeland and served previously as a Deacon and Youth Leader at Kentucky Avenue Presbyterian Church. While he will be missed by all who knew him, he had run his race and was more than prepared and eager to meet his Lord and Savior.

Al is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 65 years, Frances; and his sisters, Josephine Evans, and Tabby Humphreys. He is survived by his son, Stephen (Joy) Browne; grandsons, Andy (Chrissy) Browne; and Ryan (Amanda) Browne; great-grandchildren, Devin Elizabeth Browne, and Conor Stephen Browne; sister, Kitty Lou Arnett; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in the Memorial Garden at First Presbyterian Church, 175 Lake Hollingsworth Dr., Lakeland. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.