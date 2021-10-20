Albert Charles Lang, 100

Albert C. Lang, 100, left his earthly home on October 18, 2021. He joins his wife, Ammie; his parents, McKinley and Bernice Lang; brothers, Everett, Donald and Clifford; sister, Virginia Galloway; and grandson, Justin Smith. He was born December 30, 1920, in Lakeland, Florida.

Albert was a WWII Veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Altair. He retired after 42 years with General Telephone. His favorite pastime was fishing at Crystal River and going to the beach at Siesta Key. Albert was active at Parkview Baptist Church and was honored with the Deacon Emeritus Award for his many years of service as a deacon.

He leaves behind his loving family: son, Al Lang (Brenda), daughters, Cindy Roe and Bonnie Smith (Wayne); grandchildren, Lori Nadglowski (Joe), Cherie Sargeant (Chase), Joanna Fahrenkopf (Jeff), Matt Roe (Mandy), April Keahl (David), and Amber Miller, thirteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren, brother, Howard Lang, and sister, Mary Lipham.

The family will receive visitors Monday, October 25, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Parkview Baptist Church with funeral service following at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Socrum Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.