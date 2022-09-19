ADL Report Identifies Extremist Activity in Polk

The Anti-Defamation League has documented more than 20 hate, extremism, anti-Semitism, or terrorism incidents in Polk County — 10 of them in Lakeland — that occurred between 2016 and 2021, The Ledger reports. Most involve distribution of propaganda; two involved schools: an anti-Semitic, conspiracy-filled letter faxed to a Florida Southern College department and two Jewish students being harassed at a tabling event at an unnamed school. | ADL’s H.E.A.T. map