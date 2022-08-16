Adam Wesley Maerz, 40, went home to be with his Lord Jesus on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Adam was born on October 16, 1981, in New York, New York, to Klaus P. Maerz and Regina Maerz, who preceded him in death. He loved his job working at Topper’s Brick Oven Pizza. Adam is survived by his wife, Jennifer; sons, Lucius and Magnus; brother, Klaus Maerz; sister, Sarah Alvarez; nephews, Mario Jr. and Salvador; and a large extended family.

Adam was a Christian, and member of Lakes Church, Lakeland, FL. He would bring life into any room he entered. He had a love for music, technology, and most of all his family. He loved to cook meals for family and friends.

Visitation Monday, August 15, 6 to 8 p.m., Gentry Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Visitation Tuesday, August 16, 10 to 11 a.m., immediately followed by Celebration of Life, 11 a.m., Lakes Church (Chapel) 1010 E. Memorial Blvd. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.