Virginia Tacker Askew, 101

Virginia Tacker Askew was born July 14, 1920 in Lakeland, Florida and lived here her entire life. She was the daughter of Josh and Clara Tacker. Virginia graduated from Lakeland High School and went on to graduate from Florida State College for Women with a degree in Elementary Education. She taught school at Central Avenue Elementary School prior to her marriage to Harry L. Askew, Jr. and they were married for 54 years prior to his death in 2001.

She was a stay-at-home Mom who volunteered in the community and was active in PTA activities with her children at Dixieland Elementary, Southwest Jr. High School and Lakeland Sr. High School. She helped her husband with his citrus business and enjoyed traveling. They traveled to many countries abroad.

She was an active member of First United Methodist Church her entire life. She served on many committees over the years, was the “Sunshine Lady” for the Homebuilders Sunday School Class since 1945, was active in the United Methodist Women’s group and volunteered her time each week in setting up for Wednesday night dinners at the church. During the pandemic, she worked on The Connect and Check Ministry to check on members of the church by telephone. Virginia was always welcoming to new members and greeted them and made them feel at home. She sat on the front row of the church every Sunday because she was short and that way, she could see everything. On Communion Sunday everyone who came back up the aisle from the altar would stop and shake her hand or hug her. She was the “Church Lady.”

She was an active member for more than 70 years in both the Jr. League of Greater Lakeland and Chapter O of the PEO Sisterhood. She still attended events and meetings (via Zoom) even this past year. She was also a member of Sigma Kappa sorority and participated in the Lakeland Alumnae Panhellenic Association.

Virginia was known for her love of God and her positive attitude toward life. She always wore a smile and made everyone feel they were special. She had so much love in her heart and was “Mom” to lots of people.





She was predeceased by her parents Josh and Clara Tacker and her husband, Harry Lee Askew, Jr. She is survived by her daughter Mary Hinson (Wiley), and her son Harry Lee Askew, III; grandchildren Jenny Martin (Dennis), Josh Askew (Katie) and Jake Askew; great-grandson Nick Martin.

The family wishes to thank The Magnolia Team at Good Shepherd Hospice, as well as her caregivers, Marie S., Lila, Marie M., Merisena, Carolle, Edelie, Lucie and Tania.

A service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland, FL 33801. Masks will be required at the service. A private graveside service for the family will follow at Oak Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.