230,000 Visitors Expected at Next Week’s Sun ‘n Fun Expo

Advance ticket sales for next week’s Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo are 20% above last year’s level, with an expected attendance of 230,000 people and 2,000 aircraft, according to John Leenhouts, who retires as president and CEO of Sun ’n Fun at the end of this year’s expo. Sun ’n Fun starts next Tuesday and runs through the following Sunday at Lakeland Linder International Airport. Amazon Air will not be able to fly during the April 7-10 air shows by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds so has decided to drop some flights, News Channel 8 reports. | MORE: Air show schedule, ticket info