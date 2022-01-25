17-Month Detour Has Started on Part of West Pipkin Road

The project to widen 3.8 miles of West Pipkin Road, which got under way this week, will close the portion between Harden Boulevard and South Florida Avenue to eastbound traffic for an estimated 17 months.

Detours went into effect Monday night, according to Bill Skelton with Polk County Roads and Drainage.

Traffic heading to the south is being routed onto Old Highway 37, with passage to Florida Avenue via Ewell Road.

Drivers heading for points north can turn north onto Harden Boulevard.

Westbound traffic will be maintained on West Pipkin Road from South Florida Avenue to Harden, with left turns allowed at South Lakeland Drive, Shady Lake Lane, and Dorman Road, according to a Polk County news release.





The $42 million project, being constructed by Hubbard Construction Co. of Winter Park, will widen and improve drainage along 3.8 miles of the heavily traveled road between South Florida Avenue and Medulla Road.

One lane will be added to the portion between South Florida Avenue and Harden Boulevard, and the rest will be expanded from two to four lanes. The project also includes new signals, sidewalks, street lighting and utility improvements.