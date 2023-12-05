A 15-year-old Central Florida Aerospace Academy student was hit and killed by a Schools of McKeel Academy bus early Tuesday morning on West Pipkin Road, just west of Medulla Road.

Lakeland Police said the boy was riding his bicycle and trying to cross West Pipkin Road at 6:58 a.m. just east of the entrance to the Morgan Creek Preserve subdivision when he was struck by the bus. LPD, Polk County Fire Rescue and the Lakeland Fire Department responded and began life-saving measures.

The boy was transported to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the bus remained at the scene and was not injured, LPD spokeswoman Stephanie Kerr said in a news release.

It was unclear if any students were on the bus. Lakeland Police said more information would be released this afternoon.

Polk County Public Schools Superintendent Frederick Heid mourned the loss of the boy Tuesday afternoon.

“We are heartbroken by this morning’s news of a Central Florida Aerospace Academy student who lost his life in a traffic accident before school,” Heid wrote in a statement. “This is a devastating tragedy for the student’s family, as well as CFAA and our community. We have been in contact with the student’s family and are making counselors available to the students and staff at school.”

This is at least the 11th loss of a student in Polk County Public Schools this school year and Heid asked all drivers to be aware of their surroundings in the mornings and afternoons as students make their way to and from school.

“We urge everyone in our community — all motorists and students — to take extra caution around schools and help save lives,” Heid wrote.

In a text message to families, The Schools of McKeel Academy wrote: “This morning we learned of a tragic accident involving one of our buses and a PCPS student. No mere words can offer any solace. Our hearts are broken over this accident and tragic loss of a young life. We join our PCPS family and the family of the student as our community processes this enormous grief.”

“The Schools of McKeel Academy will fully cooperate with law enforcement throughout the investigation.”

Photographs released by Lakeland Police show the bus pulled over facing west, between Medulla Road and the entrance to the Morgan Creek Preserve subdivision. It appears as though the boy was hit in the westbound lanes between Medulla Road and the subdivision entrance. There is a sidewalk on the north side of Pipkin Road that extends from the neighborhood to Medulla Road. There is also a sidewalk on the south side of Pipkin Road that extends to the Medulla Road intersection.

The major construction going on for several miles along Pipkin Road comes to a close at Medulla Road.

According to a forecaster with The National Weather Service based in Ruskin, conditions at 7 a.m. were clear as the sun was coming up.

The developers of the Riverstone neighborhood, on the south side of the Medulla and Pipkin Road intersections, had agreed to install a stoplight at that intersection in June 2018. But that has not been done yet, although work is continuing on widening the intersection.

The agreement reads: “The Medulla Road/West Pipkin Road Intersection design shall be reviewed and approved by Polk County and shall include dedicated northbound left-turn and westbound left-turn lanes and be configured to support signalization of this intersection when warrants are met. The developer shall be responsible for the signalization of this intersection when a subdivision phase causes warrant to be met.”

An entrance to Riverstone and extension of Medulla Road south of Pipkin Road have been completed.

Part of the agreement between the Riverstone developers and the city of Lakeland.

Former Florida House and Senate member JD Alexander signed the document as manager of Atlantic Property Company, Riverston’e developer. Alexander is the great-grandson of Florida Gov. Napolean B. Broward and the grandson of Ben Hill Griffin, a politician and major landowner in Florida. The University of Florida football stadium is named for him. Alexander spearheaded the campaign to have Florida Polytechnic University built by the Polk Parkway and I-4.

Alexander said Tuesday afternoon that supply chain issues have held up delivery of the stoplight. He offered his sympathies.

“It is certainly horrible for the young man and anyone else involved … no one wants to see anyone hurt, particularly involving a bus driver and a child on a bicycle,” Alexander said. “We have had the equipment, the signalization equipment ordered for year and a half. We expect delivery in February and it will be installed March, April of this coming year.”

Alexander said their agreement with the city does not require them to install the signal until all the lots are built out. He added that deadline was reached recently.

A city official, who asked not to be named, said they have been demanding a stoplight be installed at that intersection for at least a year “before somebody is killed.”

Central Florida Aerospace Academy is about a half a mile down Medulla Road from Pipkin Road. It is a magnet school for students wanting to enter the aerospace industry. Most students have high grade point averages, with many becoming pilots and/or becoming certified in airplane mechanics while at the school.

The scene on West Pipkin Road near Morgan Creek Preserve where a 15-year-old Central Florida Aerospace Academy student on a bicycle was hit and killed by a McKeel Academy school bus early Tuesday. | Lakeland Police Department